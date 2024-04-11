BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.62.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.03. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

