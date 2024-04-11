Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

