Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $17.52

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Bumble has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

