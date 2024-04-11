Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $36.00

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $29.68 on Friday. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

