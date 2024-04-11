Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $93.86

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 347.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 76,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.