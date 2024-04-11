Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $10.43

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika
Playtika Price Performance
Playtika stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
