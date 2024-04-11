Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $29.50

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

