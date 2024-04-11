Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $36.27

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of WMG opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

