Brokers Issue Forecasts for DocGo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DocGo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get DocGo alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

DocGo Trading Down 13.0 %

DocGo stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.97 million, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 373,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocGo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,263 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,406,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.