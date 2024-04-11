Brokers Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$3.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$923.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.94 and a 1 year high of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$49,050.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

