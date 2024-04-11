Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,663,200 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 1,478,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,775.5 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Trading Down 0.7 %
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.11.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
