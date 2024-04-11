Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Burberry Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.
Burberry Group Company Profile
