BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Up 298.0% in March

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 298.0% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZAM Stock Performance

Shares of BZAMF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,769. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.93. BZAM has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

BZAM Company Profile

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

