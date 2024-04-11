BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Up 298.0% in March

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 298.0% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BZAM Stock Performance
Shares of BZAMF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,769. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.93. BZAM has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
BZAM Company Profile
