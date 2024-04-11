Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $373.37

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $373.37 and last traded at $376.43, with a volume of 16969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.01.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $627.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.51 and its 200-day moving average is $527.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $35,195,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cable One by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cable One by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

