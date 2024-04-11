CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $464.00 at Robert W. Baird

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $464.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.40.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

CACI International Trading Down 1.4 %

CACI stock opened at $367.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.60. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.