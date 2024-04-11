Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.02. The stock had a trading volume of 380,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,801. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.88. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

