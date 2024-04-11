Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $10,937.50 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $10,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.7 %

CPB stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,811,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

