Canadian National Railway to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

