Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$179.48 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

