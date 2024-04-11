Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 4.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.73. 1,864,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,716,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Trading Down 11.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $732.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.