Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,231,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Down 1.5 %

Capri stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 705,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

