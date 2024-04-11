Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.