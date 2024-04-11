Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.
