Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 1,627 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after purchasing an additional 822,023 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 532,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

