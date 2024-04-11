Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 347 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 238,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 129,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

