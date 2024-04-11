Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 8,789 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,061,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,100,000 after buying an additional 835,253 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Grifols by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grifols by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grifols alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 639,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Grifols Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.