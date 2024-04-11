Cardinal Capital Management Buys 100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,658. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

