Cardinal Capital Management Buys 260 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.40. 1,490,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

