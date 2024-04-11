Cardinal Capital Management Buys 89 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $169.54. 98,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
