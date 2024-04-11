Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 361,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,440. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

