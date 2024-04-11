Cardinal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $27.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $909.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $959.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $887.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

