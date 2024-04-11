Cardinal Capital Management Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Novartis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

