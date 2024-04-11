Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.82.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,705 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,709. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

