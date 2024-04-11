Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,626 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth $2,669,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

BSAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,552. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $21.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

