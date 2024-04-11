Cardinal Capital Management Sells 66 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.62. 243,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,462. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

