Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $66,916,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 951,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,722. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

