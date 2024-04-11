Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,462,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 693,385 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.45.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

