Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $179.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.32. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

