CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE IGR opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.