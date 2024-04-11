CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IGR opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

