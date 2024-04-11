CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $247.28 on Thursday. CDW has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

