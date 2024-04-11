Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 265.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $150,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.28. 422,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.66 and its 200-day moving average is $293.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

