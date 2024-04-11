Cerity Partners LLC Has $105.25 Million Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,610,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SJW Group worth $105,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 15,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SJW Group has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $81.86.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

