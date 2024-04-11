Cerity Partners LLC Has $116.18 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $116,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.59. 647,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,694. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.