Cerity Partners LLC Has $119.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,072,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Gold Trust worth $119,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 3,747,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $44.71.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

