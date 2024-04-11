Cerity Partners LLC Has $147.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305,680 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $147,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 1,961,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,967. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.