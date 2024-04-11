Cerity Partners LLC Has $166.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $166,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,123 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

