Cerity Partners LLC Has $172.39 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 283.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $172,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

