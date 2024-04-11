Cerity Partners LLC Has $184.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $184,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.49. The company had a trading volume of 100,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,361. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

