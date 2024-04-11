Cerity Partners LLC Has $267.98 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,125.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,224 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Lam Research worth $267,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.27.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $966.73. 101,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,672. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $482.74 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $934.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.