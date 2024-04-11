Cerity Partners LLC Has $456.43 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5,121.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 6.86% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $456,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VPL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.34. 60,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,474. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.