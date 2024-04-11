Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398,366 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Intel worth $109,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Intel by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 94,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $37.14. 10,588,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,229,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

